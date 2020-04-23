STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CESU begins probe into Odisha electric mishap

A three-member team had rushed to the spot and conducted the probe in the presence of Choudwar SDPO Samir Padhiary.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:55 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) on Wednesday launched a departmental probe into the death of a contractual employee due to electrocution at ward no 2 of Choudwar Municipality. Akhay Kumar Bhuyan of OTM Labour Colony was repairing a transformer behind a tile factory in the locality when the mishap took place on Tuesday. 

A three-member team comprising CESU's general manager (safety) Amiya Kumar Bisoi, electrical inspector Prafulla Kumar Behera, executive engineer Amarjit Patnaik rushed to the spot and conducted the probe in the presence of Choudwar SDPO Samir Padhiary.

Basing on the preliminary investigation, while the discom has held lineman Malay Kumar Nayak working at OTM Feeder accountable for the mishap and suspended him for gross negligence in duty, locals however raised question as to why the Junior Engineer concerned who remained absent during the 11 KV repair work will not be held responsible for the mishap. 

After taking shutdown from Choudwar feeder, Bhuyan was permitted to climb the pole and carry out necessary repair work. However, power supply was suddenly restored by the grid staff resulting in his death on the spot. Family members of the deceased have demanded `20 lakh towards compensation and a job to his family.
 

