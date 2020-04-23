STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC allows State Medical Corporation to procure autoanalysers

The Indian manufacturer had alleged that the tender violated the central government guidelines that mandated providing a level playing field for domestic companies.

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday modified its stay order, allowing Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMCL) to procure automatic biochemistry analysers from the selected companies in its earlier tender. The Court had issued a stay on finalisation of the tender after Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd filed a petition challenging the process adopted for procuring the automated biochemistry analysers.

The Indian manufacturer had alleged that the tender violated the Government of India guidelines that mandated providing a level playing field for domestic companies. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued notification stating that USFDA certificate should not be insisted upon when Indian standards European standards are available.

Going against the norm, the OSMCL had made USFDA mandatory due to which bids of Indian manufacturers having all certifications except USFDA were rejected. Taking the contentions into consideration, the court had stayed the tender finalisation. However, the OSMCL moved an application for modification of the interim order on Wednesday. 

Allowing OSMCL’s plea, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra said, "Keeping in view the present scenario, especially the pandemic and need for opening of different medical colleges and hospitals, where the instruments are necessary for collateral purpose, we are of the opinion that the order passed on March 16, 2020 should be modified."

"Accordingly, it is directed that the aforesaid order is modified to the extent that any action/procurement taken in bid dated January 4, 2020 by OSMCL shall be subject to result of this writ petition," the bench said in the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha State Medical Corporation Orissa High Court Biochemistry analysers
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp