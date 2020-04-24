STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

FICCI Odisha seeks relaxation in working hours for factories

Chairman of the Council Monica Nayyar Patnaik urged Labour and ESI department Secretary Anu Garg to bring relaxation to the rule of eight hours of work per day and allow a 12-hour shift.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Daily wage labourers waiting for work at Delta Square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Daily wage labourers waiting for work at Delta Square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With many companies facing sustainability threat due to operational restrictions and labour shortage in the face of Covid-19 lockdown, the FICCI Odisha Council on Thursday requested the State Government to relax the norms on working hours under Factories Act, 1948 for the firms.

Chairman of the Council Monica Nayyar Patnaik urged Labour and ESI department Secretary Anu Garg to bring relaxation to the rule of eight hours of work per day and allow a 12-hour shift. Employees should be paid for the additional four hours work in proportion to the existing wages to help companies and factories in ensuring continued sustainability and avoid job loss in the long term, she added.

She said Rajasthan and Gujarat governments have already issued notification in this regard allowing 12-hour shift and such move should be taken in Odisha at the earliest for the larger benefit.This apart, Patnaik suggested that one hour rest be given to the labourers in between the working hours and female workers be exempted from work during the night shifts from 7 pm to 7 am. 

The move will also restrict movement of people from home to workplace and vice versa. It will allow factories to explore the possibility of accommodation facilities within the factory campus or at a nearby locality for at least the workers of one shift. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FICCI Odisha working hours Factories
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp