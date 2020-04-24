STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of his domestic help from Odisha

Published: 24th April 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Saraswati Patra and Gautam Gambhir

Saraswati Patra and Gautam Gambhir (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has earned accolades for performing last rites of his domestic help from Jajpur during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi two days back. 
The deceased, Saraswati Patra, was working as a domestic help at Gambhir’s New Delhi residence for the last seven years. The 49- year-old woman was a resident of Kusunpur village within Jajpur Road police limits. 

After Saraswati’s husband abandoned her after a couple of years of their marriage, she used to stay in her parental house in Kusunpur and worked as a volunteer for a human rights organisation in Jajpur. “My sister had gone to New Delhi to attend a seminar as a delegate in 2013. During her stay there, she met an Odia woman who was close to Gambhir. She took my sister to the cricketer who engaged her as his domestic help,” said Saraswati’s brother Prafulla Patra. 

Saraswati was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on 14 April as she was battling diabetes and blood pressure for a prolonged period. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21. Gambhir who is an MP from East Delhi had contacted Saraswati family. “Gambhir contacted us when my sister fell ill on April 14. He also telephoned us when my sister succumbed at the hospital,” Prafulla said.

“As shifting of the body to Odisha from New Delhi was not possible due to the lockdown, we requested him to conduct her last rites there,” he said. Gambhir, who took care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, performed her last rites. In a Twitter post, Gambhir said Saraswati was a member of his family. “Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty.

Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti,” he tweeted. Union Petroleum Minister thanked Gambhir for his “humanitarian gesture”. “Taking care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, he also ensured her dignity in death by performing her last rites.....His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their home for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of the society,” he said in a tweet.

