Lightning claims lives of six people in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundargarh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least four persons of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts and two of Sundargarh died when lightning struck them during a Nor’wester on Friday.

While three of them - Jamini Mohanta, Dibyashankar Mohanta and Kaushik Mohanta - belong to Badapathara village within Khunta police limits of Mayurbhanj district, the other deceased is Sidhartha Majhi of Badadhanadi under Balasore district.

The three villagers of Badapathara were going to the village pond for fishing when lightning struck them. Locals rushed them to Khunta community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead. Sidhartha was standing near a prawn gheri when lightning hit him.

Due to heavy rains and gusty winds, communication between Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts was snapped with uprooted trees blocking roads.

In Balasore, a mobile tower at Chandmari ground in Sahadevkhunta area collapsed and fell on two houses.

However, no one was injured.Collectors of both the North Odisha districts said damage assessment will be done on Saturday besides, compensation would be provided to families of the deceased.

In Sundargarh district, two persons were killed in Kuanrmunda block.

While one of the deceased is Theodar Toppo of Barmal, identity of the other man who died in Dumerjor village after lightning struck him, is yet to be ascertained.

Block vice-chairman Shyam Sundar Sahu said Toppo died on the spot after the mud wall of his house collapsed following heavy rain. Vegetable and pulses crops were damaged in Nuagaon block due to the hailstorm.