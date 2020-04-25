Portal for registration of migrant workers launched in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating the return of over five lakh migrant workers to the State after lifting of lockdown on May 3, Odisha Government on Friday launched a portal for registration of names to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing this, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said the migrant workers will have to register their name and address in the portal www.covid19.odisha.gov.in.

Anyone who wants to return to Odisha after lockdown via any means (air/train/road) is required to register by filling up the form online and offline, he said.

Panchayatiraj Secretary DK Singh said it is compulsory for everyone to register on this portal. Anybody not registering will not be allowed entry into the State, he said and added that forms are also available in every gram panchayat for registration as well as in the digital format.

Chief spokesperson of Odisha Government on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said the State Government has been successful in containing the spread of the highly infectious diseases in the initial stages by making mandatory, registration of people who returned from abroad. Now, the same strategy is being adopted for migrants who come from other states within the country also, he said.Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in a video-conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanded corona test of migrants should be done at the place where they are stranded during lockdown.