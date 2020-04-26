STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rains damage standing crops in Odisha

This season, paddy has been cultivated over around 14,630 hectares in Maneswar block and most of the farmers were expecting a bumper crop because of favourable weather condition so far.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers maintain social distancing while harvesting crops in their farmland at Similipur village in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Standing crops over 4200 hectares of land have been damaged following the heavy rain and hailstorm that  occurred in the district on April 21.

Chief District Agricultural Officer (CDAO), Santosh Ray said, “We have found that standing paddy crop over 4,200 hectares have been damaged due to the rainfall. Mostly paddy fields in Dhankauda, Maneswar, Jujumura, parts of Rengali and Jamakira blocks have been affected.

"While at some places, paddy were in milking and flowering stages, at rest of the fields they had already attained pre-maturity stage.”

This season, paddy has been cultivated over around 14,630 hectares in Maneswar block and most of the farmers were expecting a bumper crop because of favourable weather condition so far.

However, due to the rainfall and low pressure prediction, they are worried over the crop yield. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rains Odisha crops
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp