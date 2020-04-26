STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tomatoes rot as buyers fail to reach farms in Odisha  

A bumper crop notwithstanding, tomato farmers of Dhenkanal district are staring at a massive loss.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers contemplate their future as their tomato harvest lies dumped in a field in Dhenkanal

Farmers contemplate their future as their tomato harvest lies dumped in a field in Dhenkanal I Express

By BN Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A bumper crop notwithstanding, tomato farmers of Dhenkanal district are staring at a massive loss. Despite Government assuring that farmers will be provided passes to sell their produce in markets, that has not been the case here. With weekly haats (markets) closed and transportation stopped in wake of Covid-19 lockdown, the harvested crops are rotting in farm fields. Worse, the district has no cold storage where the helpless farmers can stock their produce.

This crop season, tomatoes were grown in Hatibari, Sankarpur, Pamal and Kamakshyanagar. Farmers usually sell their stock in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul and local markets. Although farmers got a bumper yield in March, they have been unable to sell the produce as neither wholesalers turned up to procure the vegetables nor could they take the stock to markets in the absence of passes. In some areas, farmers have not been able to harvest the crop as a result of which, a majority of it has been damaged.

Farmers in Hatibari village under Gondia block currently have over 250 quintal of unsold tomatoes. “Buyers are unable to come to our farms to lift the stock. Administration is yet to allow us to take the stock to markets and there is no way, we can send the tomatoes to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar”, said Satrughan Tarai, a farmer of the village.

Pumpkin stocks piling up
Similarly at Shankarpur village, 12 km away from Dhenkanal, pumpkin stocks are piling up sans buyers. Here, farmers had grown pumpkin on 33 acres of land and harvested 55 tonne recently. After lockdown was imposed, farmers could not sell the produce. To save the crop from elephants, farmers collected the pumpkin stock and kept it in a fenced orchard.

“We are guarding the stock round the clock but how long can we do so? A large chunk of the stock has already been damaged in the last fortnight”, said a farmer Prashant Behera.  Farmers said unless the district administration issues them passes to go to markets, the entire stock will be damaged.Horticulture officials, however, expressed their helplessness in dealing with the situation. “We cannot go on field visit now for the lockdown but we have informed the higher authorities about the problems farmers are facing”, said horticulture officer Bhagban Dash.

250 quintals of tomatoes are lying unsold in Gondia block of Dhenkanal district
Tomatoes were grown in Hatibari, Sankarpur, Pamal and Kamakshyanagar blocks of the district 
Farmers usually sell their stock in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul and local markets but it has been stopped since the lockdown
Pumpkin stocks remain unsold in Shankarpur village 
To save the crop from elephants, farmers have collected the pumpkin stock and kept it in a fenced orchard

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha farmers coronavirus tomatoes rot
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp