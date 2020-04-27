Noted playwright Bijay Mishra passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted playwright and lyricist of Odisha Bijay Mishra passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 83.A pioneer of modern theatre movement in Odisha, Mishra was recipient of many awards at the State as well as national level. He won the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award for his play ‘Vanaprastha’. Besides, he won Odisha Sahitya Akademi and other State-level awards. He also received the prestigious Jayadev Award for his lifetime contribution to Odia film industry at the 30th Odisha State Film Awards last year.

Mishra began playwright from 1960 and his first play ‘Janani’ was staged in Annapurna Theatre, Cuttack. His widely acclaimed play ‘Tata Niranjana’ has been translated in Hindi, Nepali, Kannada and in several other Indian languages which won him a national award from All India Radio. Born at Santaragadia village in Balasore district on July 16, 1936, Mishra had written at least 60 dramas and 55 film scripts besides, many serials. Some of his literary works have been translated to other regional languages.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other noted personalities expressed deep grief over the demise of the veteran dramatist. “Late Sri Mishra was a leading dramatist of contemporary times. His contribution to Odia literature and film industry is immense. Chief Minister conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved family,” he said in a message.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the death of Mishra and said his contribution to the field of Odia literature and theatre is incomparable.