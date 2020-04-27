STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha announces Rs 15 lakh ex gratia if journalist dies doing COVID-19 duty

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that Rs 50 lakh will be given to the kin of medical/healthcare officials and members of support services who die during the fight against COVID-19.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test at a testing center in Guwahati

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced compassionate assistance of Rs 15 lakh to working journalists who die due to coronavirus infection.

Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said journalists play a major role in creating awareness among the masses about Covid-19 which has created a huge health issue across the countries of the world. “They are working in a difficult situation to perform their professional duties,” he said.

Chief Minister’s Office said if any journalist dies due to coronavirus, his/her family members will get the ex-gratia of Rs15 lakh.

Media advisor of Odisha Government Manas Mangaraj thanked the Chief Minister for the Government’s sympathetic approach towards journalists.

Earlier, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi had urged his colleague Prakash Javadekar in a letter to introduce a health insurance scheme for scribes covering the pandemic in line with the one for frontline health workers.

Sarangi said several journalists in Mumbai, Chennai, Bhopal and other places have tested positive for Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp