Rain brings pain for farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Adding to the lockdown woes, untimely rain for the last two days has dashed the hopes of a large number of local farmers who were expecting bumper vegetable and mung (green gram) crops.

Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai and Garadapur blocks.

Haramohan Behera, a farmer of Garadapur, said his harvested mung crop has been damaged in rain. “I had taken bank loan to cultivate the crop. Now with my produce destroyed, I dont know how I will repay the loan,” he said.In Pattamundai, the farmers fear more losses if the rainwater is not flushed out from their agriculture fields soon. Sangram Das, a farmer, said, “We are worried that the quality of mung will deteriorate if the crop remains inundated in rainwater.”

The rain has also damaged brinjal, tomato and ladies finger crops and betel vine farms over vast tracts of farmland. Betel grower of Jamboo Sankar Mandal said the green leaves in many farms have been ruined in the rain. The leaves have been either bruised or rotting as the vines lie scattered on the ground due to rain and strong wind.

Moreover, the prediction of India Meteorological Department (IMD) of a low pressure area forming over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal around April 29 has added to the fears of farmers. Mohammad Sakil, a farmer of Kendrapara, said due to the lockdown restrictions, a large number of farmers are being forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices and even feeding it to animals. Now the untimely rain and forecast of inclement weather has compounded the miseries of farmers.

Chief District Agriculture Officer Ashok Mahasuar said, “I have asked all the block agriculture officers to submit a detailed report about the crop loss. After getting the report, we will provide assistance the affected farmers as per norms.”