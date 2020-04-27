Sarpanchs want phased return of migrant workers: Western Odisha MPs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State is readying to accommodate a large number of migrants on their return from other states in quarantine, many Sarpanchs of Western Odisha districts have expressed concern over inadequate infrastructures at panchayat level. With limited facilities, the Sarpanchs, who have given the power of Collector to aid the fight against coronavirus and enforce quarantine norms in their villages, are in favour of reverse migration in phased manner.

Bringing the shortcomings at panchayat level, BJP MP from Balangir Sangeeta Singh Deo has requested the district administration to take up the issue with the State Government before the lockdown was lifted. Writing to Collector Arindam Dakua on Saturday, the BJP MP said many Sarpanchs are worried as they are not in a position to manage large number of migrant labourers. Singh Deo said around 87,000 labourers are currently stranded outside the State and all of them will return once the lockdown was lifted on May 3. The largest number of about 26,000 migrants stationed outside the State are from Belpada block. Their number in Khaprakhole and Turekela blocks will be 12,000 and 13,000 respectively.

“I request you to take up the matter with the Government so that the return of migrant labourers is planned in a phased manner and the quarantine and social distancing protocols can be duly followed,” she said. Expressing similar concern, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, a resident of Nuapada, said there are many shortcomings in panchayats and the Government should address them before allowing migrants to return to their homes.