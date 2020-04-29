Odisha lockdown: State to toe CBSE line for Plus 2 exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With uncertainty prevailing over conducting Plus II final year examinations which were stopped midway in the face of COVID-19 pandemic from March 23, the State Government on Tuesday said it will follow CBSE guidelines to take a decision in this regard.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, who joined the video-conference convened by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to discuss issues pertaining to education, said “As Plus II exams of both CBSE and CHSE have been affected due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown we have decided to see what guidelines are issued by CBSE to this effect and will take steps accordingly.”

The CHSE Plus II examinations which were scheduled to end on March 28 was stopped six days before the schedule due to spread of the virus. Exams are yet to be held for Biology, Economics, Sociology, Cost Accounting and Management and other important papers in all the streams, including vocational education. CHSE officials said they are also waiting for the decision of the State Government to take further steps. The decision of the Government is likely to come anytime after the second phase lockdown, CHSE officials said.

Apart from Plus II, issues pertaining to distribution of books, distribution of Mid-Day-Meal ration to students and online education in Odisha and other States were discussed. Dash said book distribution has completed 70 per cent at elementary level, while for Class IX and X, book supply has started and will reach blocks and nodal centres shortly. The books will also be made available to dealers for their supply to book stores soon, he said.

With SCST students in parts of Koraput, Malkangiri and other places are yet to be supplied books, the Minister said printing and delivery process has been expedited and will be distributed among students shortly. Dash said MDM ration for three months has also been provided to the students till June 15.

Stressing on online education for students, he briefed the HDR Minister about State’s initiative to impart digital education to students during the lockdown. The Minister said apart from using Diksha App, the Government is also encouraging students to watch video contents of different subjects uploaded in Madhu App developed by Ganjam administration.