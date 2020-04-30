Two killed as bridge over Suktel river in Odisha collapses

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: At least two persons were killed and one injured after a portion of Suktel bridge collapsed on them near Tamia village under Patnagarh block on Wednesday.

The deceased, Manish Kasua and Tapu Kasua of Madhya Pradesh, were engaged in repair work of the structure along with other workers.

The injured victim Sonu Kasua has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

Police investigation is underway. Construction of the bridge was completed in February, 2016, but following reports of cracks in the structure due to substandard work, the administration had begun repairing the structure recently.

The Rural Development wing of Patnagarh was implementing the work.