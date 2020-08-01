STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Covid crisis, VSSUT completes exam process

Results of final year BArch, BTech students declared on Thursday

VSSUT

VSSUT

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In the midst of Covid-19 crisis, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla has earned the distinction of becoming the first varsity in the State to conduct final semester under-graduate (UG) examinations online and even declared the results in a record time. The results of final year BArch and BTech students were declared on Thursday evening.

Dean (Academics) of VSSUT SK Swain said the students were asked to intimate their preferred mode of examination by June 28 through an online form mailed to them. Around 98 per cent UG students opted for the online mode of examinations. Subsequently, all 970 students appeared the examinations.

Three theory papers were conducted between June 13 and 18. Besides, the viva voce and presentation of final year projects were conducted in three days from June 23. Since evaluation was going on simultaneously, the university authorities could declare the results within the stipulated time, he said.
Swain further said, “An online home-based examination platform called ‘Knowledge Outcome Kiosk (KNOCK)’ was developed for conducting the theory papers of 70 marks each. The students were given two hours to finish their papers and were instructed to scan their answer sheets and mail it to the university. Similarly, the viva voce and presentation were conducted through video call on Google Meet.”

The university has recorded a pass percentage of 99. A university official said for students who chose for offline evaluation will be once again given the option for appearing the examinations online from August 17.Meanwhile, examinations of the post-graduate courses have also been conducted. The results will be declared around August 14 after hard copies of thesis of students are submitted.

VSSUT
