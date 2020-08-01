STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Wear mask, maintain physical distance or pay hefty fine

Shopkeepers found encouraging violation of physical distancing will be fined up to Rs  10,000 and their shops sealed.

fish market

Unit-4 daily market reopened after 15days in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha goes into Unlock 3 from Friday even though the Covid-19 situation continues to aggravate, the State Government issued stern warning against violation of mask and physical distancing norms by people and establishments in its bid to keep things in control.

Announcing a stiff increase in fines for different violations, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said violation of safety norms in public has become a major cause of  cornavirus spread in the State.

“Though 90 per cent of the people are abiding by the norms, the rest are not and leading to the spread of the virus. As coronavirus is a dangerous disease, the 10 per cent to 15 per cent people not following the rules are risking their own as well as others lives. The State Government has, thus, decided to increase the fines and take more stringent action against the violators, who are not heeding the rules”, he said.

The fine for mask wearing violations that include not wearing and improper wearing has been increased from Rs  500 to Rs  1,000 for the first two offence. For subsequent offences, the amount has been raised from Rs  1,000 to Rs  5,000.

For physical distancing violation at shops, business establishments, public places and congregations, the fine would be up to Rs  10,000. Shopkeepers found encouraging violation of physical distancing will be fined up to Rs  10,000 and their shops sealed.

Violations during weddings will attract fine of Rs  10,000 on organisers and the venue will be sealed. For congregation of more than 10 people in a public place without adhering to physical distancing, a fine of Rs  10,000 will be imposed on the organiser, Tripathy stated.

The stricter penalty has come as there has been blatant disregard to the safety protocols by people even in the hotspot zones. In the last seven days, Ganjam and Berhampur police have collected over Rs  13 lakh towards the violations. Ganjam police alone collected a Rs  9.93 lakh fine towards mask violations between July 24 and 30 while Berhampur police have collected over Rs  3.34 lakh.

In the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has collected Rs  6.10 lakh fine between April 24 and July 23 for mask and social distancing violations and littering at public places.

