Dakshyata app to monitor agri staff performance

BHUBANESWAR: Implementation of schemes and delivery of services to farmers during the Covid crisis being challenging, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department has come up with a software to monitor performance of its large number of field staff.

‘Dakshyata’, a web-based performance management system, will measure the performance of field staff up to panchayat level.It has been designed through a consultative approach with various stakeholders over nine months.

More than 400 suggestions received from ground level officers have also been considered and addressed while developing the system, said Principal Secretary Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Saurabh Garg.

Performance of all officials engaged in field level operations in agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation will be measured under this IT initiative during the current kharif season, he added.

Assistant agriculture officer, assistant agriculture engineer, agriculture overseer, village agriculture worker, asst horticulture officer, horticulture overseer, horticulture extension worker, assistant soil conservation officer, soil conservation overseer, soil conservation extension worker will be covered. This will supplement to the 5T initiative of the Chief Minister.

Director Agriculture M Muthukumar said the performance would be based on the broad components like scheme implementation, 5T implementation, priority area interventions and risk management.

Tripathy said the objective is identify the real performers by eliminating the subjective prejudice and human errors.