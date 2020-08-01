STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals oppose trial run of goods train

The then Railway minister Nitish Kumar had laid foundation stone of the project on April 4, 1999 near Marshaghai in the district.

Published: 01st August 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Locals staging rail roko infront of the goods train at Nuagaon on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a roadblock to the much-awaited Paradip-Haridaspur railway line project, residents of Nuagaon staged ‘rail roko’ during an experimental trial run of a goods train on the route demanding passenger train services on Friday. The goods train was the first to roll out on the soil of Kendrapara district.

The agitators led by local sarpanch Binati Das halted a coal-laden goods train, which was on way to Rourkela from Paradip, near Nuagaon railway station at 11.30 am. They demanded a written assurance from the railway officials in this regard.

“The railway authorities acquired our land to build the line for both goods and passenger trains. However, only goods trains are being run on the route due to which we decided to stage protest,” said Madan Behera of Nuagaon.

Nuagaon station manager Babuli Charan Mallick admitted that the goods train was stopped by villagers during the trial run. The protestors also hoisted banners when the train was passing through the station.
Chief Public Relation Officer of East Coast Railway Nirakar Das said, due to the protest, the testing of the new railway line has been delayed.

Sources said Railway officials and the district administration are holding discussions with the agitators to resolve out the matter. Security has been tightened at Nuagaon and nearby areas to check any untoward incident.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had urged the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to start passenger trains on the railway line.

Construction work of the 82-km long railway line from Haridaspur to the port town of Paradip covering Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts was completed recently. The railway line has brought Kendrapara on railway map.

The then Railway minister Nitish Kumar had laid foundation stone of the project on April 4, 1999 near Marshaghai in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp