STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT bans sand mining in Subarnarekha river

The NGT has given the leaseholders the liberty to file comments/objections within two weeks and ordered for listing of the matter on September 15.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

In this file image from 2016, West Bengal mafias lift sand from Subarnarekha river bed illegally.

In this file image from 2016, West Bengal mafias lift sand from Subarnarekha river bed illegally. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered for a halt to sand mining in Subarnarekha river under Jaleswar tehsil in Balasore district after a joint inspection committee formed by it confirmed illegalities and violation of pollution norms by the leaseholders.

The Tribunal issued the ban order on Thursday after the report submitted by the committee indicated that there was excess mining beyond the permissible limit and sand was extracted beyond the mining lease area.

In its report, the committee has suggested prohibition of use of machineries by leaseholders and enforcement of movement period from 8 am to 4 pm with speed limit of 20 km per hour of transport vehicles on village roads along with water spraying on the roads.

The NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) of Justice SP Wandi (Judicial Member) and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) said, “The report of the committee has been placed before us for consideration. On perusal of the report, we find that gross infractions are being committed by the leaseholders thereby prima facie substantiating the contentions raised by the applicant in the original application.”

“Having regard to the adverse finding of the committee contained in the report, we direct that there shall be no mining of sand until further orders. In any case, the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Policy Guidelines, 2016 and the notifications issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change pursuant thereto prohibit sand mining during the monsoon,” the NGT Bench ordered.

The Tribunal had constituted the committee on June 9 to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made in an application filed by Laxmidhar Pallai and two other residents of Panchughanta village. Advocate Shankar Prasad Pani argued on behalf of the applicants.

The NGT has given the leaseholders the liberty to file comments/objections within two weeks and ordered for listing of the matter on September 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NGT Subarnarekha river sand mining National Green Tribunal
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp