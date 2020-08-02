Cuttack: Family ostracised after cameraman tests coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Family of a city-based photo journalist who tested positive for Covid-19 has been allegedly ostracised by the local residents. The photo journalist who works as cameraman in a local news channel was shifted to DRIEMS Covid Care Centre (CCC) on Friday.

He alleged that local residents had ostracised his family after he was shifted to the CCC. The patient further said the local anganwadi and ASHA workers did not come to the help of his family members who were put under home quarantine after he tested positive.

The patient took to social media seeking help from the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and CMC Commissioner and his post went viral. Following this, CMC officials on Saturday reached the house of the patient and assured the family members to extend all necessary facilities.

141 fresh cases in Cuttack

The district on Saturday registered 141 fresh cases taking the tally to 2,246. The new cases included highest 71 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, 25 from Tigiria, 17 from Badamba, eight each from Mahanga and Cuttack Sadar, three each from Baranga, Athagarh, Salepur and one each from Banki and Niali localities. While 18 cases have been detected from Malgodown Behera Sahi containment zone, 17 more cases have been reported from Old Rausapatana.