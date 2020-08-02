STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Family ostracised after cameraman tests coronavirus positive

The patient took to social media seeking help from the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and CMC Commissioner and his post went viral.

Published: 02nd August 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

mobile covid test unit

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle IMask administering tests a civilian. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Family of a city-based photo journalist who tested positive for Covid-19 has been allegedly ostracised by the local residents. The photo journalist who works as cameraman in a local news channel was shifted to DRIEMS Covid Care Centre (CCC) on Friday.

He alleged that local residents had ostracised his family after he was shifted to the CCC. The patient further said the local anganwadi and ASHA workers did not come to the help of his family members who were put under home quarantine after he tested positive.

The patient took to social media seeking help from the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and CMC Commissioner and his post went viral. Following this, CMC officials on Saturday reached the house of the patient and assured the family members to extend all necessary facilities.

141 fresh cases in Cuttack

The district on Saturday registered 141 fresh cases taking the tally to 2,246. The new cases included highest 71 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, 25 from Tigiria, 17 from Badamba, eight each from Mahanga and Cuttack Sadar, three each from Baranga, Athagarh, Salepur and one each from Banki and Niali localities. While 18 cases have been detected from Malgodown Behera Sahi containment zone, 17 more cases have been reported from Old Rausapatana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stigma COVID patients Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp