STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 toll rises to 248 in Odisha as 12 more succumb, 1,384 fresh cases reported

The new fatalities included four from the worst-hit Ganjam district, three from Rayagada, two from Gajapati and one each from Kalahandi, Khurda and Malkangiri

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally in the state increased by 1,384 to 36,297 on Monday, even as 12 more people, including two females, succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 248.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said the new fatalities included four from the worst-hit Ganjam district, three from Rayagada, two from Gajapati and one each from Kalahandi, Khurda and Malkangiri.

A 48-year-old male suffering from diabetes, a 54-year-old male and 54-year-old female died while undergoing treatment in Ganjam district, officials said and added that another 48-year-old female infected with the virus died due to a cerebro vascular accident.

In Rayagada, a 70-year-old male who was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 64-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension and morbid obesity, and a 61-year-old male died due to the infection. A 34-year-old male and a 48-year-old male having hepatitis-B and diabetes also succumbed to the disease.

Besides, a 63-year-old male from Khurda, suffering from hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease, a 66-year-old male from Kalahandi, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and an 85-year-old male from Malkangiri district, in the end state of chronic kidney disease, also died.

Health officials said the 1,384 new cases reported in the last 24 hours included 873 persons in quarantine and 522 local contacts. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has increased to 21,954, they said.

The highest number of cases of 331 was reported from Ganjam followed by 211 in Khurda and 97 in Koraput.

According to health department data, a total of 5,56,588 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha covid-19 cases
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp