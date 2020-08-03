COVID-19 toll rises to 248 in Odisha as 12 more succumb, 1,384 fresh cases reported

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally in the state increased by 1,384 to 36,297 on Monday, even as 12 more people, including two females, succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 248.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said the new fatalities included four from the worst-hit Ganjam district, three from Rayagada, two from Gajapati and one each from Kalahandi, Khurda and Malkangiri.

A 48-year-old male suffering from diabetes, a 54-year-old male and 54-year-old female died while undergoing treatment in Ganjam district, officials said and added that another 48-year-old female infected with the virus died due to a cerebro vascular accident.

In Rayagada, a 70-year-old male who was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a 64-year-old male, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension and morbid obesity, and a 61-year-old male died due to the infection. A 34-year-old male and a 48-year-old male having hepatitis-B and diabetes also succumbed to the disease.

Besides, a 63-year-old male from Khurda, suffering from hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease, a 66-year-old male from Kalahandi, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and an 85-year-old male from Malkangiri district, in the end state of chronic kidney disease, also died.

Health officials said the 1,384 new cases reported in the last 24 hours included 873 persons in quarantine and 522 local contacts. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has increased to 21,954, they said.

The highest number of cases of 331 was reported from Ganjam followed by 211 in Khurda and 97 in Koraput.

According to health department data, a total of 5,56,588 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.