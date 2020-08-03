Former Congress MLA Debasis Patnaik charges BJD leaders with COVID-19 violation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Congress MLA Debasis Patnaik on Sunday alleged that at a time when the State Government is enforcing lockdown and shutdown at different places to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, several ruling BJD leaders are violating the guidelines and there are chances of their turning into super spreaders.

Patnaik gave examples of three inaugural functions of fuel stations in Banki Assembly constituency on July 25, 29 and 31 which were unveiled by former MLA Prabhat Kumar Tripathy in the presence of hundreds of party workers and others violating social distancing norms. Similarly, blood donation camps and functions attended by BJD MLA from Banki Debi Ranjan Tripathy were also organised where guidelines were flouted.

Patnaik asked if a case can be filed against senior Congress leader Suresh Routray on charges of flouting social distancing norms, why a different yardstick was followed in the case of these BJD leaders. Though FIRs were filed at Banki police station against these leaders, no action has been taken, he said.He said several migrant returnees have not received incentive amount of `2000 after successful completion of 14-day quarantine.