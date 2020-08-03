STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardships of life no barrier for Odisha's Kalahandi district Class XII topper Rohit Naik

The success of the two youngsters of the district is reflecting a gradual societal change in one of the most backward part of Odisha.

For representational purposes

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: If Sourav Kumar of Ambadola village under Junagarh block hogged limelight by becoming the district topper in HSC exams this year, another achiever on a more higher measure has, sadly, been lost in the obscurity and backwardness of the region.

A group of visitors to the picturesque waterfall near the remote Balangi village under Thuamul Rampur block came across Rohit Naik on Saturday. And, in course of their interaction, where he impressed with his knowledge and refined discourse, they discovered that he has just recently passed the CBSE Class-XII exams with flying colours.

Rohit Naik

The youngster has secured 93.4 percent in the exams, results of which were declared on July 13. Yet, no one knows nor has there been celebration of his feat.The reason: Balangi is one of the most glaring specimens of backwardness in the State, without any basic amenities, even a road, mobile connectivity or a school. Further, Rohit belongs to the scheduled caste and has been fatherless from the age of three.

His success is an inspiration for all. An example of a never-say-die approach to life and a unflinching determination to overcome all adversities shown both by Rohit and his mother Manjari. After his father’s death, Manjari had to shoulder the responsibility of not only bringing him up but making him educated, unlike other parents and children in the village. She toiled all along as a labourer and manual work to provide for the education of Rohit.

“We had a dream of seeing Rohit educated and making his mark in life. His father’s death was a severe blow, but I still did not let go of the resolve. While other children used to graze cattle or sheep in the nearby jungle, I insisted on Rohit to focus on studies. He thought alike and from childhood his only obsession has been his studies,” says the proud mother.

Rohit got admitted to the Navodaya Vidyalaya from Class VI and passed Class XII this year. He aspires to be an IAS officer. “But, it is just the beginning. There is a long way to go. Right now, the focus will be on continuing higher studies and be successful,” the lad said, in his not missable mature poise.

The success of the two youngsters of the district is reflecting a gradual societal change in one of the most backward part of Odisha. The extreme poverty notwithstanding, there is an increasing desire among the people to get their child educated and grow in life. The children, given the opportunity, are proving themselves.

