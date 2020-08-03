STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six including former block chairman held for assault in Odisha

A case has been registered under sections 307,294,323, 379,341 and 34 of IPC and investigation into the matter is on.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested six persons including a former chairman of Jujumura block for allegedly assaulting a resident of Jhargulunda village within Sadar police limits and snatching his two mobile phones, a silver ring and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Two videos, showing the victim, 45-year-old Amresh Duan, being thrashed by five of the accused in presence of former block chairman Sarat Chandra Sahu (48) at a farmhouse in Kabrapali village on Friday, have gone viral on social media. Besides Sarat, Niranjan Suhula (24), Bali Banchhor (47), Debarchan Suhula (31) and Bangali Khan (20), all from Kabrapalu and Tinku Jauda (28) of Kutrajuri village, were arrested in this connection.

Police said Sarat had called Amresh and asked him to come to his farmhouse at Kabrapali. After Amresh along with Indra Patel of Rasanpur village reached the spot, Sarat’s henchmen started beating him. Amresh was rescued by his family and shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. He lodged a complaint with Sadar police station after being discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

Sadar IIC Chintamani Pradhan said Sarat suspected Amresh of stealing his gold chain at a public meeting held at Jhargulunda Chowk a month back. A case has been registered under sections 307,294,323, 379,341 and 34 of IPC and investigation into the matter is on.

TAGS
Odisha block chairman assault
