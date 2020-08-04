STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man thrashed, tonsured, forced to drink urine in Odisha's Bhadrak

As per the complaint, some miscreants dragged the man out of his house and physically assaulted him.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BHADRAK: A 35-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, tonsured and forced to drink urine over an old enmity at a village in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Tuesday.

Bhadrak district collector Gyanranjan Das ordered a thorough probe into the incident after the man's wife lodged a complaint.

"Such actions are unacceptable in any civilised society. I have asked the officials concerned to conduct a thorough inquiry," he said.

Das said he has directed the sub-collector of Bhadrak Pitamber Samal to probe the incident that took place in Baunsbag village in the Tihidi police station area.

Police said they are also investigating the matter.

While the incident took place on July 29, the wife of the victim filed a police complaint on Monday, inspector in- charge of Tihidi Ramesh Chandra Singh said.

As per the complaint, some miscreants dragged the man out of his house and physically assaulted him.

Thereafter, they tonsured him and also paraded him in the village putting a garland of shoes around his neck, he said.

When the hapless man begged for some water, some of the miscreants urinated on his face and forced him to drink it, as per the FIR lodged by police.

His wife further alleged that some villagers also assaulted her and snatched the gold ornaments she was wearing, police said.

Singh said a criminal case has been registered against 17 persons but no arrest has been made so far.

While an investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident, the preliminary inquiry showed it was triggered by an old enmity, he said.

Samal said the inquiry ordered by the district collector is underway to establish the sequence of events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
torture
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp