UPSC 2019 results: Two from Odisha among top 10 rank holders

Sanjita Mohapatra who secured 10th position (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two candidates from Odisha have figured in the top 10 list of Civil Services Examination 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Abhishek Saraf from the State has secured 8th position while Sanjita Mohapatra has been ranked 10th in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Sanjita, who had secured the second position in Odisha Civil Services Examination earlier, said her school education and the support she received from her family members, husband, in-laws, friends, and mentors were crucial.

On her preparations, Sanjita said, "What you study is more important than how much time you study in a day."

"I used to prepare my schedule for every week and study accordingly," she said and added that instead of focusing on the number of hours, she ensured all the subjects are covered as per the schedule by the end of the day.

"How dedicatedly you study is also an important factor," Sanjita said.

The UPSC has shortlisted a total of 829 candidates to various Civil Services in the country. Pradeep Singh has topped the examination.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year for the selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS)and other Central Services.

