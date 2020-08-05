Caseload worry for Malkangiri town

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri reported 34 cases on Tuesday with the majority 26 from the municipality area.The municipality has registered 298 cases against a total of 663 reported from across the district till date. The rest of the eight cases were detected from Balimela NAC (3), Chitrakonda (2), Malkangiri block (1), Kalimela (1) and Khairput (1). Balimela NAC too has been witnessing a spurt in the number of cases. The town has reported 112 cases till date. Of the total cases reported from the district till date, 420 have recovered. The district also reported deaths of two persons at the Covid hospital here due to comorbidities.
