Covid-19 nightmare continues in Odisha with 1337 fresh cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

The infection tally climbed close to 40,000 after 1337 new cases were detected from 28 of the 30 districts.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:45 PM

RMRC staff collect blood sample of a woman during the ongoing sero survey in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Covid-19 nightmare continued in Odisha as 11 more patients, including a one-year-old boy, died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 269. With an average of 11 deaths a day, the State recorded 44 casualties in the last four days.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the deceased included two women, aged 52 and 60 from Ganjam and Khurda respectively.

Of the 11 deaths, nine persons, including five from Ganjam and one each from Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Khurda succumbed to novel coronavirus.

However, the rest two have been categorised as non-Covid death. While the one-year-old child of Cuttack district succumbed to gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hemolytic anemia, and sepsis, a 54-year-old man of Malkangiri district died due to chronic kidney disease with uremic encephalopathy.

The State Government has attributed 225 deaths to Covid-19 and 44 to other underlying diseases.

Of the fresh 1337 cases, 815 were i quarantine and 522 local contacts. Ganjam, Khurda, and Cuttack continued to report maximum cases with 201, 196, and 168 cases respectively. Though the new infection is on a decline in Ganjam, the rate is rising in the urban pockets of Khurda and Cuttack.

Worst-hit Ganjam topped the list both in number of cases and fatality with 11,812 confirmed cases and 117 deaths respectively. Khurda reported 5311 positive cases and 31 deaths. With this, the State tally soared to 39,018.

