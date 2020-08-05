STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha bags two spots in UPSC top-10 list

Abhishek tops State; Sanjita scores second rank.

UPSC

Representational Image (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two candidates from Odisha have figured in the top 10 list of Civil Services Examination 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Abhishek Saraf secured eighth position while Sanjita Mohapatra has been ranked 10th in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). While Abhishek has emerged as the State topper in the exam, Sanjita is the second rank holder. Apart from two in the top 10, 19 other candidates from the State have also successfully cracked the nationwide competitive exam.

They are Anshuman Raj (107), Anup Das (120), Nabal Kumar Jain (125), Kumar Biswaranjan (182), Sailaja Das (190), Rahul Mishra (202), Hema Nayak (225), Arushi Mishra (229), Asish Das( 291), Ankit Shankar Mishra (294), Sonali Mishra (300), Divya Mishra (312), Arghya Pattnaik (361), Jubin Mohapatra (379), Samir Kumar Jena (441), Manas Ranjan Sahu (567), Shivam Mishra (712), Om Prasad Mohanty (715) and Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak (819). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated all the successful candidates from the State who have cleared the UPSC examination.

“May they work with dedication to take welfare initiatives to grassroots bringing visible changes in people’s lives. Wish them bright careers,” Chief Minister said. The UPSC has shortlisted a total of 829 candidates to various Civil Services in the country. Pradeep Singh of Haryana has topped the examination. The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year for the selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS)and other Central Services.

