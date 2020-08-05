STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government alerts districts as heavy rains predicted

The IMD also predicted squally weather with strong surface wind speed occasionally reaching 40 to 50 km per hour along and off the Odisha coast on Wednesday.

Representational image of heavy rains. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the low pressure over Bay of Bengal bringing the prolonged dry spell in the State to an end and triggering heavy rainfall in many parts, the Government on Tuesday put the Collectors on alert to monitor the situation in their districts. The Met department stated that the low pressure area has become well-marked over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha- West Bengal coasts by Tuesday evening.

Under its influence, incessant rain accompanied by gusty wind is likely to continue at many places of the State on Wednesday. “The south-west monsoon has become active over Odisha and heavy rainfall is expected to occur at few places in the State till Thursday,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked the district administrations to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality as the downpour may result in waterlogging in low lying areas, particularly in coastal districts, Many areas in Puri, Khurda and other coastal Odisha districts were inundated following the downpour.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in north and south coastal Odisha and many places in the State’s southern interior parts since Monday, while heavy to very heavy rain lashed some places in Puri district. Fishermen have been advised by the State Government not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The SRC asked the Collectors to strictly follow the advice for fishermen. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange warning for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on August 5. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

The orange warning is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the life of people significantly.The IMD has also issued yellow warning for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi where heavy rainfall is predicted on August 5. The SRC said orange and yellow warnings have been issued for different districts from August 6 to August 9, where heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected.

The Met office said under the influence of low pressure area, surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 km per hour is likely over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The IMD also predicted squally weather with strong surface wind speed occasionally reaching 40 to 50 km per hour along and off the Odisha coast on Wednesday.

