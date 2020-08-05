Odisha man shot dead over sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A 45-year-old man was shot dead over suspicion of practising sorcery at Sailur village within Motu police limits on Friday night.

The incident came to fore on Monday evening after the wife of the victim, identified as Laichan Golari, filed an FIR with Motu police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested one Krushna Pujari in this connection.

Motu IIC Sushant Sahu said Krushna believed that Laichan was practising sorcery for the last two years and was planning to kill him. He blamed Laichan for his fits attacks and had attempted to attack the victim’s mother. Krushna shot Laichan dead while the latter was sleeping on the verandah of his house. He also threatened the victim’s family of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.

Police said the weapon used in the crime and a bullet were seized from the accused.