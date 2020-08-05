STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man shot dead over sorcery suspicion

A 45-year-old man was shot dead over suspicion of practising sorcery at Sailur village within Motu police limits on Friday night.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A 45-year-old man was shot dead over suspicion of practising sorcery at Sailur village within Motu police limits on Friday night.

The incident came to fore on Monday evening after the wife of the victim, identified as Laichan Golari, filed an FIR with Motu police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested one Krushna Pujari in this connection.

Motu IIC Sushant Sahu said Krushna believed that Laichan was practising sorcery for the last two years and was planning to kill him. He blamed Laichan for his fits attacks and had attempted to attack the victim’s mother. Krushna shot Laichan dead while the latter was sleeping on the verandah of his house. He also threatened the victim’s family of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.

Police said the weapon used in the crime and a bullet were seized from the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha sorcery Sailur village
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp