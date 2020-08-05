STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 39,000-mark; death toll mounts to 225

As many as 815 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 522 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Published: 05th August 2020 12:33 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 39,000-mark with the detection of 1,337 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 225 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The fresh infections reported in 28 districts took the state's tally to 39,018, he said.

As many as 815 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 522 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's COVID-19 hotspot, reported the highest number of new cases at 201, followed by Khurda (196), Cuttack (168), Sundergarh (83), Keonjhar (80), Gajapati (75), Puri (72) and Nayagarh (60).

Twenty other districts reported less than 60 cases each, he said.

Ganjam reported five of the nine fresh fatalities, while Gajapati, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sundergarh districts registered one death each, the official said.

The fresh fatalities have taken Ganjam district's COVID-19 death toll to 117, while 31 deaths have been registered in Khurda so far, 14 in Gajapati and 11 each in Cuttack and Sundergarh, he said.

Two more COVID-19 patients in Malkangiri and Cuttack districts have died due to other ailments, taking the count of such fatalities to 44 in the state, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 14,266 while 24,483 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Odisha has so far tested 5,85,505 samples for COVID- 19, including 14,915 on Tuesday, the official added.

