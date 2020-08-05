Probe ordered into cured COVID-19 patient’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two days after a recovered Covid-19 patient died due to alleged negligence of hospital authorities, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange has ordered a probe into the incident.

Kulange has sought a detailed report from authorities of the Covid care centre at Parala Maharaja Engineering College and chief district medical officer (CDMO) and asked the ADMO (Public Health) to probe into the matter.

The victim, 65-year-old Damayanti Sahu of Malubehera street in the city, had died in City Hospital on Sunday. Sources said Sahu went for swab test on July 13 after she developed symptoms of Covid-19. After five days, her report came positive and subsequently, she was admitted to the Covid care centre at Sitalapali.

Sahu was treated there for 12 days during which she remained in constant touch with her family. During her interaction with family members, she sounded upbeat and even told them that she has recovered. The family was eagerly waiting for her return but to its surprise, the authorities of Covid facility referred Sahu to City Hospital. After undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Covid health centre for three days, Sahu breathed her last on Sunday.

The victim’s family members alleged that she died due to the mistake of hospital authorities. Sources said two women, Damayanti Sahu and Damayanti Panda (79), were admitted to the Covid care centre at Sitalapali. While Panda was discharged and sent home, Sahu was referred to the City Hospital without informing the family about the reasons.

Showing the hospital tickets in which her surname has been corrected, family members alleged that the callous attitude of hospital authorities claimed Sahu’s life. Though the names of Sahu and her late husband were corrected in the ticket, the hospital authorities forgot to change the age which was mentioned as 79 years. Sahu was 65-year-old but the ticket mentioned 79 years, which was Panda’s age.

“Besides, if the condition of Sahu deteriorated, she should have been shifted to Tata Covid hospital or MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) for better treatment. Besides, the City Hospital authorities asked us to send a family member to attend to Sahu. How can a normal person attend to a Covid-19 patient?” they questioned.

The family has also recorded the conversations of doctors of both the hospitals.

On Tuesday, Sahu’s son Prabhakar lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police along with the copy of the recorded conversations and corrected tickets. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The CDMO and authorities of the Covid care centre were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.