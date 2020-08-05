STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Probe ordered into cured COVID-19 patient’s death in Odisha

The 65-year-old woman had died in City Hospital on Sunday.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two days after a recovered Covid-19 patient died due to alleged negligence of hospital authorities, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange has ordered a probe into the incident.

Kulange has sought a detailed report from authorities of the Covid care centre at Parala Maharaja Engineering College and chief district medical officer (CDMO) and asked the ADMO (Public Health) to probe into the matter.

Hospital ticket of the victim
where her surname has been
corrected | EXPRESS

The victim, 65-year-old Damayanti Sahu of Malubehera street in the city, had died in City Hospital on Sunday. Sources said Sahu went for swab test on July 13 after she developed symptoms of Covid-19. After five days, her report came positive and subsequently, she was admitted to the Covid care centre at Sitalapali.

Sahu was treated there for 12 days during which she remained in constant touch with her family. During her interaction with family members, she sounded upbeat and even told them that she has recovered. The family was eagerly waiting for her return but to its surprise, the authorities of Covid facility referred Sahu to City Hospital. After undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Covid health centre for three days, Sahu breathed her last on Sunday.

The victim’s family members alleged that she died due to the mistake of hospital authorities. Sources said two women, Damayanti Sahu and Damayanti Panda (79), were admitted to the Covid care centre at Sitalapali. While Panda was discharged and sent home, Sahu was referred to the City Hospital without informing the family about the reasons.

Showing the hospital tickets in which her surname has been corrected, family members alleged that the callous attitude of hospital authorities claimed Sahu’s life. Though the names of Sahu and her late husband were corrected in the ticket, the hospital authorities forgot to change the age which was mentioned as 79 years. Sahu was 65-year-old but the ticket mentioned 79 years, which was Panda’s age.

“Besides, if the condition of Sahu deteriorated, she should have been shifted to Tata Covid hospital or MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) for better treatment. Besides, the City Hospital authorities asked us to send a family member to attend to Sahu. How can a normal person attend to a Covid-19 patient?” they questioned.

The family has also recorded the conversations of doctors of both the hospitals.

On Tuesday, Sahu’s son Prabhakar lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police along with the copy of the recorded conversations and corrected tickets. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The CDMO and authorities of the Covid care centre were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Kulange Odisha covid Odisha COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp