UPSC Results: Self-study success mantra of Sanjita Mohapatra who secured all India tenth rank

Instead of studying long hours at a stretch, Sanjita said, preparing a weekly schedule and achieving the targets was the key to crack the examinations.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:15 AM

Sanjita Mohapatra

Sanjita Mohapatra

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE long-cherished dream of becoming a Collector will soon become a reality for 30-year-old Sanjita Mohapatra of Chhend Colony who broke into the top 10 of the All India Rank of 10 in the Civil Services examinations, 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She bagged the 10th rank. A mechanical engineer and former assistant manager at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Sanjita now stays at Mumbai with her husband Biswaranjan Mundari, a manager with the RBI.

She completed her schooling from Rourkela and after engineering, she joined RSP in 2013. But she quit her job in 2018 to marry Biswaranjan. “I am hopeful of getting into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Since childhood, I always dreamt of joining the IAS and becoming a Collector,” she said. Instead of studying long hours at a stretch, Sanjita said, preparing a weekly schedule and achieving the targets was the key to crack the examinations.

She attributed her success to self-study and said for her optional subject Sociology, she had availed a three-month crash course in the subject. Sanjita wants to ensure allround development and betterment of people at her place of posting. Her only sister Sarita works with BHEL at Bengaluru. Her father Shaktipada, a retired employee, is now stranded at Bengaluru with her sister due to the pandemic while mother Anjali is at Rourkela.

