While BJD silent on Bhoomi Pujan, Congress highly critical

BHUBANESWAR: WHILE the entire country is looking forward to the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Janma Bhoomi on Wednesday, the ruling BJD was cautious in its reaction.

“There is nothing wrong in it. The Prime Minister would have taken all aspects into consideration including the Covid-19 pandemic before deciding on the issue,” BJD spokesperson Debi Mishra said.

However, while the BJD did not take any stand over the issue and there was no official statement, the Congress was highly critical about such a function being organised when the country is passing through a very testing time.

“Anybody trying to get political mileage taking shelter under Ramchandra will have to pay a price for it ultimately,” leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said.

Mishra alleged that those who are now trying to appropriate Shri Ramchandra are not following the ideology of Ramayan. Shri Ramchandra headed a benevolent government and even a single dissenting voice was taken note of, he said and added that he sent his wife to forest when people raised doubts.

“But here is a government headed by a Prime Minister, going to lay the foundation of Ram Temple who wants to crush and eliminate his opponents for the sake of power. Anybody who loves Shri Ramchandra sincerely, should follow his ideology in letter and spirit,” he said.