STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gujarat blaze fallout: Odisha to inspect fire safety arrangements in Covid facilities

In case of any deficiency, DG Fire Services has directed the officers to advise the hospital and Covid care centre officials to implement the required fire safety arrangements.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a fire accident at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad claimed at least eight lives, DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty on Thursday directed the officers concerned to review the fire safety arrangements at the facilities in Odisha where the coronavirus-infected patients are being admitted for
treatment.

"We have directed our assistant and deputy fire officers to visit the Covid hospitals and Covid care centres under their respective jurisdictions and review the fire safety arrangements," said Mohanty.

In case of any deficiency, DG Fire Services has directed the officers to advise the hospital and Covid care centre officials to implement the required fire safety arrangements.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the tragic incident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire accident in a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad. Wish the bereaved families have the courage to overcome the
irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha fire services Gujarat hospital fire Odisha Covid facilities fire services
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp