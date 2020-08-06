Gujarat blaze fallout: Odisha to inspect fire safety arrangements in Covid facilities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a fire accident at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad claimed at least eight lives, DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty on Thursday directed the officers concerned to review the fire safety arrangements at the facilities in Odisha where the coronavirus-infected patients are being admitted for

treatment.

"We have directed our assistant and deputy fire officers to visit the Covid hospitals and Covid care centres under their respective jurisdictions and review the fire safety arrangements," said Mohanty.

In case of any deficiency, DG Fire Services has directed the officers to advise the hospital and Covid care centre officials to implement the required fire safety arrangements.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the tragic incident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire accident in a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad. Wish the bereaved families have the courage to overcome the

irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.