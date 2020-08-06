STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Malkangiri, Balimela towns declared buffer zones

Of the two cases reported from Mathili block, one had returned from Telangana and the other detected during household survey.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, lockdown

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With no let-up in cases in Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC, the district administration on Wednesday declared the two areas as buffer zones till August 20.

Both the towns were declared buffer zones to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Collector Manish Agarwal in a letter issued on the day. All shops and commercial activities will remain closed in the towns while essential services including medicine and grocery shops will be allowed to function from 7 am to 2 pm. The district reported 38 fresh cases including 26 from Malkangiri municipality area on the day.

Of the 26, 19 had come in contact with infected persons, three were referred from fever clinics and four detected during household survey. Of the seven cases detected in Balimela NAS, one had come in contact with an infected person, three referred from fever clinics and three found positive during household survey.

Of the two cases reported from Mathili block, one had returned from Telangana and the other detected during household survey. Besides, one case each was reported from Chitrakonda, Khairput and Kalimela blocks. With this the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 701 of which 433 have recovered.
Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man from the district, undergoing treatment at KIMS, Bhubaneswar died due to chronic kidney disease and uremic encephalopathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malkangiri Balimela Odisha covid lockdown
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp