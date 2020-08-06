STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pandemic triggers child marriage trend, 180 bids foiled since lockdown in Odisha

Covid 19 has provided a perfect breeding ground for the social evil to flourish in remote villages, they said.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN April, Swapna Bhoi, a member of a women’s group comprising panchayat functionaries, was invited to a wedding ceremony being held at a temple on the outskirts of Balianta block in Khurda district. Noticing the secrecy around the ceremony and the child-like appearance of the bride, she grew suspicious. She demanded the family to produce the bride’s aadhaar card, which they did after much hesitation. The card confirmed her doubts. The bride was only 14-year-old.

Though no police case was registered, the marriage attempt was foiled. The parents, who were rendered jobless during the pandemic, wanted to marry her off as the ‘groom’ had demanded no dowry and promised to provide for the family. The mother was adamant. She considered the marriage to be a good offer. In the past, she had married another minor daughter. Though this marriage was foiled, child rights activists claimed that three to four child marriages were secretly solemnised in the same block.

Covid 19 has provided a perfect breeding ground for the social evil to flourish in remote villages, they said. The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has corroborated the growing trend of child marriages under the impact of Covid-19. Since April, as many as 180 incidents of child marriages have been reported from different parts of the State, data from the incidents reported by various district child welfare officers has revealed. “In all these cases, the attempts have been foiled. The girls have been rescued. Some of them have also been sent to child care institutions,” claimed OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan. But, activists believe that successful attempts are no less.

The joblessness and abject poverty inflicted by the pandemic is forcing many parents to give off the minor girls in marriage. The families are exploiting lockdown restrictions to conduct low-cost ceremonies secretly, they stated. Rising incidents of elopement by minors is also another major cause. Child marriage prohibition officer of Kolonara block in Rayagada district G Girija, who had also witnessed a three to four cases in her area, said closure of schools has made children, particularly young girls, more vulnerable.

“We could intervene in one case, but there have three to four other incidents in which the minor girl eloped with the boy and got married,” she added. With the intervention of police and voluntary organisations, Girija had stopped the marriage of a 16-year-old girl of G. Rengalpadu village, five kilometres from Kolonara. The girl had fled with a 19-year-old boy. The boy’s family was trying to get the couple married. After the attempt was foiled, the girl’s family refused to bring her back home.

Therefore, she was sent to a childcare institution for temporary shelter, she said. Activists claimed the numbers are only tip of an iceberg. Economic downturn can lead to further surge in child marriages across districts, particularly the remote and backward areas. As per the factsheet of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) 2015-2016, in Odisha 21.3 per cent women in the age group of 20-24 years were married off before the legal age of 18 years.

More than half of the districts have a child marriage prevalence rate of more than 20 per cent. According to sources, various organisations in the State had prevented 411 child marriages in 2018. However, activists claimed that the State Government has not prepared any recent region specific data to ascertain the prevalence of child marriages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Bhoi Odisha child marriage
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp