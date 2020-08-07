STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 facilities in Odisha fail fire safety test

Deputy fire officer BK Singh said necessary guidelines have been issued basing on the applications received but declined to clarify.

Published: 07th August 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The tragic fire mishap at a Covid hospital in Gujarat has brought to fore lax fire safety measures at similar facilities in Rourkela and rest of Sundargarh district.

Most of the Covid hospitals in the district do not comply with the safety guidelines. While the administration runs these facilities, the local Fire Services are reluctant to carry out inspection in fear of contracting coronavirus.  

Apart from Hi-Tech Covid-19 Hospital at Rourkela, three buildings on BPUT campus house 800-bed Covid care centre. Besides, the district has six such centres at SK DAV (Rourkela), IIPM (Kansbahal) and a Kalyan Mandap (Sundargarh town).

There are numerous temporary medical camps in the district along with the 200-bed NTPC Covid health centre at Sundargarh town.  

Sources informed that the Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital in the city does not have a fire safety certificate. Major facilities like the Hi-Tech Covid hospital, NTPC Covid health centre and the BPUT Covid care centre are only equipped with portable fire extinguishers. Most of the Government buildings designated as Covid care centres are running on the assumption that fire safety guidelines are adhered to under the National Building Code of India.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan is learnt to have written to the Directorate General of Fire Services, Rourkela Circle for issuance of fire certificates. But apparently, no such certificates have been issued so far.

Deputy fire officer BK Singh said necessary guidelines have been issued basing on the applications received but declined to clarify.

Neither the Collector nor Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane replied to queries on the Covid facilities having fire safety certificates.

In November 2019, Odisha Government had included Fire Services under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative and announced that safety certificate would be issued within 18 days of application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Rourkela covid hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp