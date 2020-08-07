Perform or face music, Odisha Govt warns MKCG after reports of lack of proper patient care

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All is not well with MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur, which is in soup over the death of patients and lack of proper treatment. The Health and Family Welfare department has acknowledged the fact and cautioned the medical college top management to perform or face the music.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra, who made a two-day review, has expressed displeasure over the manner in which MKCG handled the situation and supported the Covid institutions in the region. Heads will roll if the department receives complaints, he said.

The medical college and hospital was in the news recently over the death of two patients as they were allegedly not provided oxygen on time. Besides, there has been a stream of allegations of patients dying without getting proper care even before tested for Covid-19.

Mohapatra admitted that the Government had to rope in private hospitals for treatment of Covid patients in Ganjam district allegedly due to poor crisis management by MKCG doctors.“The staff and doctors of the premier hospital must ensure that patients coming in for treatment are not neglected. The isolation ward of the MCH needs to be managed properly,” he said.

The authorities have been directed to open a separate dialysis unit so that Covid positive patients are not be deprived of the critical care. A decision has been taken to set up a 20-bed unit at the City hospital for delivery of Covid positive pregnant women. Only serious patients will be referred to MKCG. Similarly, CCTV cameras will be installed in Tata Covid Hospital so that it can help keep a tab on the conduct of patients and doctors as well.

Cluster approach

A cluster approach has been devised by the department by keeping in view of the health infrastructure and projected viral load. The State has been divided into 11 clusters. The worst-hit Ganjam and Gajapati fall in the cluster of ‘Ganjam-Kandhamal-Nayagarh-Gajapati’. The districts have been instructed to use the health infrastructure interchangeably in case of urgency.

Cluster approach

A cluster approach has been devised by the department by keeping in view of the health infrastructure and projected viral load. The State has been divided into 11 clusters. The worst-hit Ganjam and Gajapati fall in the cluster of ‘Ganjam-Kandhamal-Nayagarh-Gajapati’. The districts have been instructed to use the health infrastructure interchangeably in case of urgency.