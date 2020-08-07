STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Settle farmers’ paddy dues: Orissa High Court

The petitioners sought direction to the authorities to release their money at an early date.

Published: 07th August 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Collector of Deogarh district to consider the case of alleged non-payment of paddy price to farmers of Barkote block against the purchase of their crop four months ago.

The HC decision came on a plea for court intervention filed by Rajesh Kumar Patra and four other farmers for payment of paddy price to farmers against purchase of their crops from Kantapalli cooperative society on March 29 and 30.

On the two days, 1,576.66 quintal of paddy was procured from 42 farmers. Although the poor farmers had sold their produce as per the State Government’s paddy procurement guideline, they have not yet received their money of `28,61,637 from the authority, the petitioners alleged.

The farmers had also submitted representations before various authorities including the Collector on April 29. But the representations are still pending. The petitioners sought direction to the authorities to release their money at an early date.

Taking into consideration the submissions of the petitioner counsel and the additional standing counsel for the Government during hearing through video conferencing, the Single Judge Bench of Justice KR Mohapatra directed the Collector to dispose of the representation of the petitioners within six weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa high court Barkote block
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp