Youth most affected by coronavirus in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In line with the latest observations of WHO on the vulnerability of people to Covid-19, the youth have been found to be more at risk of the infection, thanks to increasing outdoor activities in the post-lockdown period.

An analysis of the Covid-19 spread in the population in Kalahandi district has revealed that as high as 60.75 per cent cases are in the age group of 21-40 while 17.75 per cent is from the 40-60 age group and only three per cent above 60 years.

Children and teenagers, who are considered to be at least risk of contracting the virus, though form the second biggest chunk at 18.50 per cent.

The reason behind the highest number of cases in the most productive and young age group is that after the reopening, they have begun to move out of houses for work, business, shopping, etc, and thus more prone to the infection. Due to greater awareness of the disease, senior citizens have been keeping indoors.

Among the 445 cases reported from the district till now, 267 are active and 176 have recovered. Besides, two deaths have been reported due to the disease till date.

Of the total cases while 70.50 per cent are males, 29.50 per cent are females. Sources said since women do not venture out of their houses as men, the infection rate among them is less. The infection among women was largely due to coming in contact with other affected members of their families.

Meanwhile, the district reported 45 positive cases on the day of which 20 were detected in Lanjigarh, 11 in Narla, six in Kesinga, five in Golamunda, two in Junagarh and one in Dharamgarh block.