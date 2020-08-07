STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth most affected by coronavirus in Kalahandi

Children and teenagers, who are considered to be at least risk of contracting the virus, though form the second biggest chunk at 18.50 per cent.

Published: 07th August 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker checks temperature of kids at a fever camp organized by GCC at a street.

A healthcare worker checks temperature of kids at a fever camp organized by GCC at a street. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In line with the latest observations of WHO on the vulnerability of people to Covid-19, the youth have been found to be more at risk of the infection, thanks to increasing outdoor activities in the post-lockdown period.

An analysis of the Covid-19 spread in the population in Kalahandi district has revealed that as high as 60.75 per cent cases are in the age group of 21-40 while 17.75 per cent is from the 40-60 age group and only three per cent above 60 years.

Children and teenagers, who are considered to be at least risk of contracting the virus, though form the second biggest chunk at 18.50 per cent.

The reason behind the highest number of cases in the most productive and young age group is that after the reopening, they have begun to move out of houses for work, business, shopping, etc, and thus more prone to the infection. Due to greater awareness of the disease, senior citizens have been keeping indoors.

Among the 445 cases reported from the district till now, 267 are active and 176 have recovered. Besides, two deaths have been reported due to the disease till date.

Of the total cases while 70.50 per cent are males, 29.50 per cent are females. Sources said since women do not venture out of their houses as men, the infection rate among them is less. The infection among women was largely due to coming in contact with other affected members of their families.

Meanwhile, the district reported 45 positive cases on the day of which 20 were detected in Lanjigarh, 11 in Narla, six in Kesinga, five in Golamunda, two in Junagarh and one in Dharamgarh block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Kalahandi covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp