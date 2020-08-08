3.8-magnitude tremor hits Odisha's Gajapati district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude hit Gajapati district at about 7.10 am on Saturday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 16 km. "The earthquake hit Gajapati district, around 73 km west-south-west of Berhampur," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Its centre was located near to Paribheta and Tandiguda locations in Ganjam district, which is near to R Udayagiri area, he added.

Under its impact tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district. Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati. No damage has been reported from anywhere in the district, said an official.