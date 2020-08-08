STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha allows pvt hospitals to offer COVID-19 treatment, have to keep 10% beds reserved for affected

The hospitals will have to provide all possible treatment and adhere to the policies on discharge of patients and disposal of bodies issued by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

Published: 08th August 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Hospitals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday allowed treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals in the State. The hospitals willing to treat the patients will have to keep at least 10 per cent (pc) beds reserved for the virus affected persons.

As per the guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, reserved beds must include appropriate numbers of ICU beds with ventilators dedicated for Covid patients.

The hospitals must have a separate fever clinic and facility for isolation of suspected cases. When the suspected cases come out to be positive, they will be shifted to the Covid beds provided the patient wants to take the services of the hospital on payment.

“Only the patients who want to pay or are covered under life insurance will be treated in the private hospitals. No reimbursement or payment of any kind towards the treatment of such patients will be made by the Government,” the notification stated.

The decision was taken after some private hospitals moved the Government for shifting of non-Covid patients after they tested positive putting additional burden on existing Covid hospitals.

Willing private operators can also convert their entire unit as Covid hospital, but they have to register themselves with the Government before starting Covid treatment.

The hospitals will have to provide all possible treatment and adhere to the policies on discharge of patients and disposal of bodies issued by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

Hospitals have been asked to charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which strict action will be taken. They have been directed to develop a mechanism for collection of bill on a day to day basis to ensure that no lump sum amount remains pending.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said if any hospital is found charging more will face the action as per provisions in the clinical establishment act.

“The staff managing the Covid patients will have to take utmost care so that they do not contract the disease. They will work for 14 days and go for quarantine for 14 days after which they can again resume duty. This has to be strictly followed,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha private hospitals COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp