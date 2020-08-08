Odisha allows pvt hospitals to offer COVID-19 treatment, have to keep 10% beds reserved for affected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday allowed treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals in the State. The hospitals willing to treat the patients will have to keep at least 10 per cent (pc) beds reserved for the virus affected persons.

As per the guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, reserved beds must include appropriate numbers of ICU beds with ventilators dedicated for Covid patients.

The hospitals must have a separate fever clinic and facility for isolation of suspected cases. When the suspected cases come out to be positive, they will be shifted to the Covid beds provided the patient wants to take the services of the hospital on payment.

“Only the patients who want to pay or are covered under life insurance will be treated in the private hospitals. No reimbursement or payment of any kind towards the treatment of such patients will be made by the Government,” the notification stated.

The decision was taken after some private hospitals moved the Government for shifting of non-Covid patients after they tested positive putting additional burden on existing Covid hospitals.

Willing private operators can also convert their entire unit as Covid hospital, but they have to register themselves with the Government before starting Covid treatment.

The hospitals will have to provide all possible treatment and adhere to the policies on discharge of patients and disposal of bodies issued by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

Hospitals have been asked to charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which strict action will be taken. They have been directed to develop a mechanism for collection of bill on a day to day basis to ensure that no lump sum amount remains pending.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said if any hospital is found charging more will face the action as per provisions in the clinical establishment act.

“The staff managing the Covid patients will have to take utmost care so that they do not contract the disease. They will work for 14 days and go for quarantine for 14 days after which they can again resume duty. This has to be strictly followed,” he added.