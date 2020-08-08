STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha officials ignore Lokayukta, skip hearing on COVID-19 scam

Neither the officials submitted their reply, nor any of their representatives were present for the hearing on the matter.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under scrutiny over the alleged Covid-19 procurement scam, officials of the State Government on Friday ignored the notice served by Lokayukta to submit reply on the purported irregularities in the purchase of PPEs, masks and other related items.

Neither the officials submitted their reply, nor any of their representatives were present for the hearing on the matter. The Lokayukta had issued notices  to Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra, Industries Secretary and the then nodal officer for procurement Hemant Sharma and Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Yamini Sarangi.

A bench of the Lokayukta comprising chairperson Justice Ajit Singh and member Debabrata Swain strongly disapproved of such attitude of the officials and fixed the next date of hearing on September 14. The petition had been filed by the Congress party alleging multi-crore scam in the procurement of essential items for tackling Covid-19 in the State.

Petitioner and State spokesperson of the party Sudarsan Das said that the Lokayukta warned that it would start investigation if the Government did not submit reply by the next date of hearing. Das, who filed the petition on June 7, alleged that the Government had also earlier ignored the notice of the Lokayukta. Criticising the Government and the officials for the ‘arrogance’ of power, Das said such an attitude by persons in power creates disrespect towards judicial process among the people.

The Opposition had alleged that OSMCL procured 30 lakh face masks from a private company at a cost of Rs  16 per piece while other states purchased it at a maximum price of Rs  8. The Odisha Government had withdrawn the tender for purchase of masks and procured it from the company directly.  Das also alleged Government procured 500 nebuliser kits from the same company at the hiked price. The company which had quoted the price of each nebuliser kit at Rs  3,100 on March 21 changed the quotation price to Rs  5,900 on March 23. Huge quantities of PPEs were also purchased at exorbitant prices, the petitioner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp