Woman arrested for duping Rs 5.62 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER: A 29-year-old woman of Majhika village was arrested on Friday for duping two persons of Rs 5.62 lakh.

The accused was identified as Supriya Swain. Police said the woman’s mother is an agent of a private finance company.

After she became ill, the accused took up her job and started contacting several residents of Talcher. Supriya came in contact with a retired doctor of Baghuabole and befriended him.

The accused along with her sick mother often went to the doctor’s house and became close with the latter’s family.

Taking advantage of the situation, Supriya took the doctor’s ATM card and also managed to get the pin number from him. She later used the ATM card to transfer Rs 4.57 lakh to her own account.

On coming to know about the fraud, the doctor lodged a complaint with Talcher police basing on which Supriya was arrested.

During investigation, it was found that she had also duped a Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) employee of Colliery of Rs 1.5 lakh by taking blank cheque from him.

Police believe that the woman may have duped many other people in the area of around Rs 2 crore.

SP Jagamohan Meena said so far, only two cases were lodged in Talcher and colliery police stations against the woman. Investigation is underway to find other fraud victims.