COVID-19: Solace for Odisha's worst-hit Ganjam as nine people recover due to plasma therapy

Published: 09th August 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A rise in number of recoveries has brought some solace to Ganjam district worst hit by Covid-19. 

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said plasma therapy has helped nine persons recover from Covid-19 in the district so far.

He said so far, swab samples of 59,464 persons in the district have been collected of which 12,633 tested positive.

Of them 10,171 have recovered. Besides 1,450 Covid warriors have been infected in the district of whom 917 recovered and 21 succumbed during treatment. 

The Collector said while 2,721 villages in the district are in green zone, 714 villages are in red zone.

On the other hand, 274 fresh positive cases and two deaths were reported from the district during last 24 hours.

The deceased include a 61-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and a 48-year-old male suffering from diabetes and urinary tract infection. With this the toll in the district has gone up to 125. 

Social distancing violated at swab collection centres

Berhampur: The rush at swab collection centres in Paralakhemundi poses a grave risk of people getting infected.

As part of its mass testing drive, the district administration of Gajapati has opened swab collection centres at Biju Kalyan Mandap and RMC in the town.

However, with a large number of people thronging the facilities and in the absence of police personnel, blatant violation of social distancing has become a norm.

Meanwhile, Collector Anupam Saha said more such centres would be opened to avoid overcrowding at the existing ones. 

