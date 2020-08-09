STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Doctor assaulted over patient’s death in Odisha's Balangir

Sources said a man from Bishnumunda locality of the town was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital at around 10 am on Friday. He died at around 2 pm.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Additional SP Manoranjan Pradhan and Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. 

Additional SP Manoranjan Pradhan and Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tension prevailed at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here after the relatives of a patient, who allegedly died due to medical negligence attacked a doctor.

Sources said a man from Bishnumunda locality of the town was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital at around 10 am on Friday. He died at around 2 pm.

Infuriated over this, the deceased’s relatives attacked medicine specialist Dr Simanchala Dakua as a result of which the latter received injuries on his head and fingers. Additional SP Manoranjan Pradhan and Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. 

The family members of the deceased also lodged an FIR with Balangir police station against Dr Dakua, who was in-charge of the isolation ward on the day. Meanwhile, doctors and other staff of the hospital are on strike demanding action against those who assaulted Dr Dakua.

Ayush docs protest Govt apathy

Dhenkanal: Ayush doctors on coronavirus duty wore black badges to protest against the State Government’s apathy towards their plight in front of the Covid hospital here on Saturday. The doctors’ demands include hike in salary and regularisation of jobs. At present 39 Ayush doctors are deputed on Covid duty at various PHCs and CHCs across the district.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balangir Odisha
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp