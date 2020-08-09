Doctor assaulted over patient’s death in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tension prevailed at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here after the relatives of a patient, who allegedly died due to medical negligence attacked a doctor.

Sources said a man from Bishnumunda locality of the town was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital at around 10 am on Friday. He died at around 2 pm.

Infuriated over this, the deceased’s relatives attacked medicine specialist Dr Simanchala Dakua as a result of which the latter received injuries on his head and fingers. Additional SP Manoranjan Pradhan and Sub-Collector Sanjaya Mishra rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators.

The family members of the deceased also lodged an FIR with Balangir police station against Dr Dakua, who was in-charge of the isolation ward on the day. Meanwhile, doctors and other staff of the hospital are on strike demanding action against those who assaulted Dr Dakua.

Ayush docs protest Govt apathy

Dhenkanal: Ayush doctors on coronavirus duty wore black badges to protest against the State Government’s apathy towards their plight in front of the Covid hospital here on Saturday. The doctors’ demands include hike in salary and regularisation of jobs. At present 39 Ayush doctors are deputed on Covid duty at various PHCs and CHCs across the district.

