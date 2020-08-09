STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Gandhamardhan forest of Odisha

Acting on a tip-off, Special Operation Group's teams from Bargarh and Sambalpur and Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a joint operation in the area.

Published: 09th August 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and CPI (Maoist) cadres at Gandhamardhan reserve forest within Paikmal police limits on Sunday morning.

On a tip-off that the Naxals were planning to carry out anti-State activities in Gandhamardhan reserve forest, Special Operation Group's (SOG) teams from Bargarh and Sambalpur and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a joint operation in the area.

At about 7.30 am, the teams noticed the movement of about 10 to 15 armed extremists in olive green uniforms.

On spotting the security personnel, the Naxals opened fire at them.

The personnel appealed to stop firing and surrender before them. However, they shouted 'Lal Salaam' and continued firing at the security forces.

The security personnel resorted to controlled firing in self defence and the exchange of fire between them and the Naxals continued for about 30 minutes.

Taking advantage of the dense forest cover and heavy rainfall, the Naxals managed to escape from the spot.

During the combing operation, the security forces found four Naxal camps in a row and seized live ammunition as well as empty cartridges from the area. They seized four empty cartridges of Insas rifle, three empty cartridges of AK-47, two empty cartridges of .303 rifle, one live ammunition of .303 rifle, two
empty cartridges of self-loading rifle, Naxal literature written in Hindi and Odia, among other articles.

"During an anti-Naxal operation in Gandhamardhan reserve forest, Maoists opened fire at our our SOG team. In self defence, our team resorted to control firing," said Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo.

The SP also appealed to the ultras to lay down their arms and surrender before the police.

In July this year, Odisha Government approved to remove Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh districts from Central Government granted Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme meant for capacity building in Maoist affected districts.

The 10 districts to remain under the SRE scheme are Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp