Centenarian freedom fighter felicitated on 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra felicitated 102-year-old freedom fighter Biswanath Das at his home in Bhagban Sindhola village of Balikuda block on Sunday.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:42 AM

102-year-old freedom fighter, Biswanath Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra felicitated 102-year-old freedom fighter, Biswanath Das, at his home in Bhagban Sindhola village of Balikuda block on Sunday. Das was presented with a shawl, a flower bouquet and best wishes by President of India Ramnath Kovind on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement also observed as August Kranti Diwas.  

He was one of the 10 freedom fighters from across the nation to be felicitated on the occasion.  Lauding Das’ contribution towards the country, Mohapatra said his ideal of freedom struggle is an inspiration for the present and future generations. 

Recalling the struggle for independence, the centenarian said  freedom fighters had a vision of building a country free of corruption where the rights of people are upheld without any discrimination. “Several such ideals are yet to be fulfilled and the Government should work to realize the dreams of those who fought for India’s independence,” Das said.

